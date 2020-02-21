Florida

Horses Spotted at Fast Food Drive-Thru in Florida

The non-profit group at HWLM Horsemanship trains the animals for certain high-profile moments and provides problem solving moments

What do you do if you really want that late-night fast food cheeseburger but can’t find your car keys? Well, in one Florida city there is the option of riding your horse.

Visitors to a local McDonald’s in the Southwest Florida city of LaBelle spotted a group on their animals at the drive-thru as part of a program this week.

The non-profit group at HWLM Horsemanship trains the animals for certain high-profile moments and provides problem solving moments.

"If their owner wants to take them to an event that's in town and it's busy that's something we try to get them prepared for," Sveyn Shock, who brought her horse Honey to the event, told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

“You're helping that rider work through fears,” owner Julia Sutherland said. “We have kids who come from single-parent homes when a parent has passed away and they need good therapeutic situations and this works.”

