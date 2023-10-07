Lauderhill

Hospitalizations after Lauderhill J'ouvert festival possibly due to heat

At least 23 people were hospitalized, while nearly 50 patients had to be evaluated on site.

An alarming number of people had to be evaluated and hospitalized during a popular festival in Lauderhill on Saturday.

The annual J'ouvert carnival event took place at the Central Broward Regional Park and according to Lauderhill Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Levy -- at least 23 people were hospitalized, while nearly 50 patients had to be evaluated on site.

Sunrise, Tamarac and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue crews were reportedly present to assist.

The event ended at 5:30 p.m. and no further hospitalizations were reported.

