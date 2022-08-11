Hot and Hazy Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns This Weekend

South Florida will be feeling the heat Thursday with temperatures higher across the area, but you may need that umbrella in time for the weekend with shower and storm chances getting higher.

It will be hot, humid & hazy again Thursday with highs heading into the low 90s, but expect feels like temperatures will surpass 100° during the warmest part of the day. Otherwise, rain chances once again stay low not just today but tomorrow too.

Scattered showers and storms however return to the forecast just in time for the weekend with a better chance of rain on Sunday. Highs both days will once again reach the low 90s. A more typical rainy season pattern lasts into the beginning of our next work week.

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing over the next 5 days and will not impact South Florida.