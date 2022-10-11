Hot and Humid Tuesday Across South Florida Before Comfortable Temps Return

While South Florida will be feeling quite warm and humid Tuesday, the return of comfortable and seasonable temperatures are just a few days away.

We are looking at another round of very warm temperatures and high humidity for your Tuesday. Highs will top out near 90 with feels like numbers at or above 100.

There will be a slight breeze, especially near the coast to offer up a little bit of relief. Don't look for the rain to cool you down as rain chances will only hit about 20 percent. We will see a very similar story on Wednesday.

A front will approach Thursday and likely bring our best chances for rain this week. More than half of us will see thunderstorms...lingering into early Friday.

Humidity will drop along with the temperatures this weekend. Look for highs in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies and a nice breeze.