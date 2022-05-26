Hot, Breezy Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Rainy Holiday Weekend

You'll want to grab something cold to drink with temperatures getting higher across South Florida - but you'll need that umbrella just in time for the holiday weekend.

Yet another breezy day is on tap Thursday for South Florida with low rain chances to boot. High temperatures will come in around average, topping off in the upper 80s,

For those of you looking for an escape, the beach will also have to contend with rip currents once again. In fact, these rip currents could stick around into Friday.

Speaking of Friday, it looks like rain chances will begin to ramp up as winds turn a little more southerly and slow down. Even higher rain chances are expected this weekend and right into Memorial Day.

We aren't talking about a washout, but easily half of us could get wet each afternoon. Highs could drift above 90 each day. Rip currents should be less of an issue.