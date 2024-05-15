Hot day alert in South Florida: Tips to beat the heat and stay cool!

This Wednesday, expect even more heat in South Florida. If you're going to be outdoors this afternoon, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade.

Early morning temperatures Wednesday are once again in the 80s and we will likely set records, just like yesterday, for how warm the morning is.

The afternoon could be close to record territory as well as mid-90s have a strong foothold over the area.

Alongside these well above-average temperatures, it seems we're in for scorching heat, with feel-like temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees.

We are officially in rainy season now, but rain chances will stay low Wednesday, with only isolated afternoon chances.

We will potentially see a few more storms on Thursday, but a washout doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

Rain chances dip again for the end of the week and beginning of the weekend, with high temperatures staying locked into the mid-90s. Summer has arrived early, it appears!

5/15 5AM: Today will be the hottest day of the week thus far for most areas, with high temps in the mid-90s and heat index values around 100-105. There will also be chances for showers and thunderstorms, primarily over northern areas. A few storms could be strong to severe. #flwx pic.twitter.com/TsVe3E3s8N — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 15, 2024

Tips for dealing with the heat

The Red Cross and the National Weather Service (NWS) have a series of recommendations for facing days with high temperatures and avoiding health problems.

The general basic recommendation is to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and protect yourself from the sun if you're going to be engaging in outdoor activities.

One of the first warnings is related to vehicles, as the heat inside a car can be deadly. "Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The interior temperature of the vehicle can quickly reach 120 degrees," says the Red Cross.

It is also recommended to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

If you don't have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the hottest hours of the day in places like libraries, theaters, and shopping malls.

It is also advisable to avoid extreme temperature changes. Avoid exercising outdoors during the hottest hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors and check frequently to ensure that pets are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water and shade.