Hot, Dry Friday Across South Florida Before Afternoon Storms Arrive This Weekend

South Florida will be feeling the heat to end the work week - but you may want to keep that umbrella close with storms possible in the coming days.

It's heating up out there with winds turning a little more to the south and the area is seeing widespread 80s early Friday with highs in the afternoon potentially eclipsing 90 in some spots. The humidity is high, which could help push feels like temperatures above 100.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Winds are a little lighter, which means boating and hitting the beach is the perfect way to cool down. The rip current risk is low and seas are only running about two feet.

Outside of a spotty early shower and an afternoon inland storm, we shouldn't see too much trouble.

Winds turn more to the southwest this weekend. This will give us mainly dry mornings with more storms during the afternoon. Don't worry about a washout as rain chances will be around 30-40%.