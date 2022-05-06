first alert weather

Hot, Dry Friday and Weekend Across South Florida

A front will bring some heat relief early next week as winds switch to the northeast

You will want to find somewhere with shade and something cool to drink across South Florida with high temperatures and no rain relief in the forecast.

With southerly winds for your Friday, look for temperatures to bounce into the low 90s once again. We tied a record in Miami yesterday when we hit 91 degrees and we will be flirting with records right though the weekend.

In fact, winds will switch to the west-southwest Saturday and Sunday and some spots may flirt with the mid-90s. The boat, beach and boat are all in play.

The downside to the mostly dry weather and southwest and westerly winds will be the impact on these brush fires in western Broward. Look for more smoke and possibly growing fires as these winds pick up and change direction.

A front will bring some heat relief early next week as winds switch to the northeast. This type of wind direction should push the smoke back out across the Everglades.

