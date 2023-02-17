Hot Friday Across South Florida Before Front Brings Relief Across Area This Weekend

South Florida will be feeling quite warm to end the work week Friday before the latest front will bring some needed relief when it comes to temperatures.

Winds are due south and we are feeling the warmth and humidity! Morning 70s will turn into afternoon mid-80s Friday with a tropical feel to the air. We may have to dodge a few spotty showers too.

For the beachgoers, winds are just strong enough to keep a high risk of rip currents in play and with a front pushing through early Saturday morning, we have a small craft advisory in play too.

This front will bring some slightly cooler numbers and some lower humidity our way Saturday. Morning temperatures will dip into the upper 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. A northeast breeze will be noticeable with a quick moving shower or two.

Winds dip a touch and we will be right back into the 80s Sunday...mid-80s by Monday. Rain chances fall to zero next week.