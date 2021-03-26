Hot Friday Across South Florida With High Temps Staying Through Weekend

South Florida is going to be dealing with some major heat in the coming days with no relief in sight at least for another week.

We are locked into this warm and muggy pattern for the next several days. Friday morning numbers will start out in the mid-70s, possibly setting records for morning warmth, then push into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Add in some humidity and it will feel like 90+.

A pleasant breeze will take the edge off, but this breeze will be just strong enough to give us a moderate risk of rip currents at our area beaches. The forecast literally remains unchanged right through next Thursday.

Looking way down the road, there is a possibility of a cold front pushing through late Thursday or Friday of next week.