Hot Friday Across South Florida With Little Temperature Relief in Coming Days

After a hot start to the work week, South Florida will not see any relief in the coming days from the skyrocketing temperatures.

Enjoy the brief morning 60s for some of us inland from the coast as more mid-80s are in the offing second half of the day. We aren't expecting record heat across Miami-Dade and Broward but we will be a good 5-6 degrees above average.

The Keys have the best chance at setting records...we would need to hit 84 in Key West and 89 in Marathon. It'll be close. The light winds will make for a perfect boat and beach day.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

We remain rain-free and warm right through the weekend and early next week. Winds will turn a little more to the southwest early next week and that could push most of us to 90 degrees. Many of us will be flirting with records.

We don't see a major cool-down anytime soon.