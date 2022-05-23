Hot, Hazy Start to Work Week Across South Florida Monday

The new work week is here and with it comes a forecast with conditions staying the same for South Florida: hot temperatures and hazy skies.

Models are forecasting the haze to move out Monday, but everything else stays the same. We remain warm and muggy with low rain chances and a breeze.

Many of us will start the day around 80 with afternoon highs close to 90. When you factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures will be around 100. Look for more of the same into Tuesday.

Rain chances will creep up a little by Wednesday and even more by the end of the week and weekend.

We aren't forecasting a washout, but this will certainly be a little more reminiscent of the rainy season. Temperatures remain about the same.