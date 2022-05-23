first alert weather

Hot, Hazy Start to Work Week Across South Florida Monday

Rain chances will creep up a little by Wednesday and even more by the end of the week and weekend

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The new work week is here and with it comes a forecast with conditions staying the same for South Florida: hot temperatures and hazy skies.

Models are forecasting the haze to move out Monday, but everything else stays the same. We remain warm and muggy with low rain chances and a breeze.

Many of us will start the day around 80 with afternoon highs close to 90. When you factor in the humidity, feels like temperatures will be around 100. Look for more of the same into Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rain chances will creep up a little by Wednesday and even more by the end of the week and weekend.

We aren't forecasting a washout, but this will certainly be a little more reminiscent of the rainy season. Temperatures remain about the same.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us