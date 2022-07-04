first alert weather

Hot, Humid and Drier Fourth of July Holiday Across South Florida

If you’re planning on heading to the beach, not that there is a high risk of rip currents that will last through Tuesday

South Florida will be celebrating the Fourth of July holiday drier than usual with the wet weather holding off to start the week.

It's hot, humid and mostly sunny for your Fourth of July forecast. Rain chances will stay slim through the day Monday with just an isolated chance of showers and storms.

Highs will once again reach the 90s and feel like the triple digits.

Rain chances will return to the forecast as moisture works back into the area with showers and storms coming in a 60% Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather isn’t expected, but we could see prolonged periods of heavy rain through the midweek.

Drier skies return for the end of the work week and level out to typical rainy season levels by the end of the upcoming weekend.

