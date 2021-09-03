Hot, Humid and Stormy Labor Day Weekend Across South Florida

If your agenda for the Labor Day weekend in South Florida includes outdoor activities, you may want to have a backup plan with storm chances sticking around along with the heat and humidity.

It will be warm and humid with highs hitting the low 90s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy weather in the morning will lead to scattered and numerous showers and storms return to the forecast in the afternoon.

This pattern stays in place through the upcoming holiday weekend.

South Florida does not look to be impacted by any systems in the short term.

Hurricane Larry is forecasted to become a major hurricane in the short term. This system continues moving west and by early next week takes a northerly turn, ultimately keeping it away from South Florida.