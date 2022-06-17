Hot, Humid Friday Across South Florida Before Weekend Storms Return

The recent streak of dry and hot weather across parts of South Florida could come to an end this weekend thanks to the return of summer storms.

Outside of a few passing showers early Friday, we are looking at another hot and humid afternoon. Highs will touch the low 90s with feels-like temperatures once again hitting 100 or higher.

The light winds will make for a perfect beach day or boating day.

Saturday will look just like Friday but then a few more storms are forecast to push in for Father's Day. It won't be a washout, but roughly 40% of us could see storms.

Scattered showers and storms will linger through Monday and Tuesday. We look to dry out again by the middle of next week.