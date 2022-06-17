first alert weather

Hot, Humid Friday Across South Florida Before Weekend Storms Return

Saturday will look just like Friday but then a few more storms are forecast to push in for Father's Day

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The recent streak of dry and hot weather across parts of South Florida could come to an end this weekend thanks to the return of summer storms.

Outside of a few passing showers early Friday, we are looking at another hot and humid afternoon. Highs will touch the low 90s with feels-like temperatures once again hitting 100 or higher.

The light winds will make for a perfect beach day or boating day.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Saturday will look just like Friday but then a few more storms are forecast to push in for Father's Day. It won't be a washout, but roughly 40% of us could see storms. 

Scattered showers and storms will linger through Monday and Tuesday. We look to dry out again by the middle of next week. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us