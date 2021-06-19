Hot, Humid & Hazy Saturday in South Florida Ahead of Another Rainy Work Week

The downpour of rain is taking a brief recess Saturday, so if you were planning on heading to the beach, this is your chance.

Today will be the best day of this week or next week with only a 10% chance at a passing sprinkle on the southeast breeze.

Clouds will be stubborn this morning, a combination of the far outer reaches of Tropical Storm Claudette and the Saharan Dust.

The afternoon will be hazy, hot and humid with highs around 90° and feels-like temps at or above 100°.

Claudette is sliding just west of New Orleans with torrential rain, storm surge and even a tornado watch to the east of center, the dirty side of the storm.

The storm will lose its tropical characteristics but dump a lot of rain across the southeast U.S. It will then re-emerge off the coast of North Carolina and strengthen back into a tropical storm before turning north and possibly grazing the northeast U.S.