Hot, Humid Temperatures Ahead in South Florida Following Sunday's Blast of Rain

If you are planning to head outside today, wear light clothing. It's going to be quite hot and muggy.

After a much-needed blast of rain yesterday, it's looking like a much drier Monday on tap. However, it does look like southern Miami-Dade and the Keys may battle some lingering rain Monday morning.

A front will arrive late enough in the day to give us another warm one as highs hit the mid-upper-80s. Our front will be well south of us by this evening and you'll feel the subtle changes. Don't expect a huge drop in temps and humidity.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-80s and lower humidity. This will be short-lives as winds return to the south by Thursday.

Highs will stay locked in the mid-upper 80s Thursday through the weekend with lows back to the 70s. It looks like we will stay rain free until this weekend at the earliest. Even then, rain chances look to be isolated.