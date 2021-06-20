South Florida

Hot, Humid Temps on Father's Day with Chance of Scattered Showers

If you are planning to treat dad this Father's Day, pack an umbrella just in case.

Partly cloudy and humid start to our Father’s Day and the first day of summer with just an isolated chance of rain for the first half of the day.

By later this afternoon, storms become widely scattered to scattered.

Highs today will reach the low 90s but feel like they are the triple digits.

The typical rainy season pattern holds through the extended forecast with rain chances remaining widely scattered to scattered through the work week and into the upcoming weekend.

