Hot, Humid Thursday Across South Florida Before Weekend Relief

South Florida will be feeling the heat to end the work week, but some relief is in sight by the time the weekend rolls around.

Get ready for a hot and humid Thursday as highs push into the low 90s. The current record stands at 93 in Miami on this date. We may not break a record, but feels like temperatures could hit 100.

We could also see a few thunderstorms developing near the lunch hour and continue into the afternoon. Looking for that cool spot? The beach is inviting as rip currents will likely not be an issue.

Boating is a slightly different situation with a moderate chop expected on the bay.

A front will push through on Friday and after an early shower, you'll notice the big changes. The weekend will be amazing with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with possible 50s for lows each morning, especially on Sunday. Enjoy the bright sunshine and low humidity as well.