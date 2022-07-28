Hot, Humid Thursday in South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns This Weekend

South Florida will be feeling the heat Thursday, but some relief could be coming this weekend thanks to a return of wet weather.

Saharan dust in the air will keep us hazy once again on your Thursday and rain chances will remain low too. Look for a 10% chance of rain at best with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures once again above 100.

You'll appreciate the beach breeze this afternoon - anything to get the air moving.

The haze will start kicking out Friday and storm chances will rise to about 30-40% Friday and Saturday and dip again to 20-30% Sunday. Not too bad for the rainy season. Highs once again will hit 90-91 degrees.

Rain chances stay low next week, on the order of about 20-30%.