Hot, Humid Thursday in South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida will be feeling the heat Thursday across most of the area, but that could change in the coming days thanks to an increase in storm chances.

We are expecting more of the same across South Florida and that means more heat and humidity. That also means we could see a few passing showers through midday.

Highs will top out in the low 90s, but the high humidity will push those feels like temps above 100. There will be a decent beach breeze as any little bit helps.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rain chances pick up a bit this weekend, but once again the afternoons should offer up drier skies and sunshine. Highs yet again will by typical for this time of the year, hitting the low 90s.

Much better rain chances look set to roll in Tuesday of next week.