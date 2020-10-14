first alert weather

Hot, Humid Wednesday in South Florida After Front's Quick Departure

Rain chances ramp up starting Thursday and into Friday as much deeper moisture pushes back in

After an all too brief period of lower temperatures and humidity, South Florida will feel more like summer than fall on Wednesday with feels like temps in the triple digits.

You can expect partly cloudy skies and a pleasant beach breeze Wednesday with highs coming in just a touch above average, topping out in the upper 80s. You may see an isolated shower or two later in the day.

Rain chances ramp up starting Thursday and into Friday as much deeper moisture pushes back in.  We stay unsettled into the weekend as a front pushes through and delivers a moisture-rich, gusty east breeze.

Marine conditions will likely be unsafe as well, so make some backup indoor plans.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

