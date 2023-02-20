Hot Monday Across South Florida With Temps Staying Above Average for Work Week

South Florida will be feeling the heat more than normal starting Monday with temperatures staying above average for days to come.

Talk about persistence! We are locked into a very similar looking forecast for the entire week and weekend. Morning temperatures will remain dialed into the upper 60s to low 70s with daytime highs pushing into the mid-80s.

You'll notice a little humidity each day as well. Despite the humidity we will keep rain chances less than 10 percent each day this week. Try to get to the coast as each afternoon will offer a beach breeze.