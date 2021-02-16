Tornado Warning Issued for Western Broward: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

A tornado warning has been issued for the northwestern portion of Broward County until 7:08 a.m. Tuesday while severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 6:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, South Florida will go from needing a cool drink to beat the heat Tuesday morning to an umbrella by the afternoon thanks to the first of several fronts arriving this week.

We are looking at possible record heat yet again as temperatures climb well into the mid to upper 70s, roughly 15 degrees warmer than average. Along with the warmth and humidity, a front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of an isolated strong storm.

Primary impacts include gusty winds and localized flooding. Highs will still manage to reach the low to mid-80s.

Rain should take a back seat on Wednesday as more sunshine is added to the forecast. Morning temperatures will remain in the 70s with highs right back to the mid-80s. Thursday looks quite similar to Wednesday.

Yet another front rolls in on Friday bringing with it a 30% chance of showers and a storm. This front will bring the cool down many of us have been looking for. Look for mostly sunny skies, a breeze with lows in the 50s Saturday morning.

Highs will top out in the mid-70s, slightly below average for this time of the year. We will be slightly warmer Sunday with morning temperatures back to the 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.