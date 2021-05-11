first alert weather

Hot, Muggy Tuesday Across South Florida With Both Temps and Rain Chances Increasing

A storm or two can't be ruled out just inland from the coast later in the day as temperatures approach 90 degrees

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you think that Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week across South Florida, just wait a few days with both temperatures and rain chances increasing.

The area started mild and muggy Tuesday with only an isolated shower or two in the mix. A storm or two can't be ruled out just inland from the coast later in the day as temperatures approach 90 degrees.

Feels like temperatures could near 100. Wednesday looks similar with a few extra showers and storms in play.

A front nearing South Florida will be the trigger for an uptick in thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Easily half of us will get wet as highs remain in the upper 80s.

Thankfully, we get a little break for the weekend as rain chances drop to 20-30%. Humidity will be down as well with highs in the mid-80s.

