first alert weather

Hot Start to Work Week in South Florida Before Cold Front Arrives

Hang in there as a really nice Good Friday and Easter Weekend is racing our way

NBC Universal, Inc.

Much like last week, South Florida will be feeling the heat Monday - but those looking for relief from the high temperatures may just have to wait a few days.

The warm and humid pattern continues Monday with morning mid-70s turning into steamy mid-80s late in the day. Feels like temperatures will eclipse 90. winds are on the light side, so if you are off for spring break, the water is calling your name.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

News You Should Know 6 mins ago

THE 6IX: Miami Beach Curfew Remains After Spring Break Chaos, Man Shoots at Park Rangers in Miami-Dade

covid-19 vaccinations 13 hours ago

Black Community Leaders in Miami Express Concern Over Vaccine Hesitancy

We stay locked into this warm and humid pattern through Wednesday with more morning 70s and afternoon 80s as well as maybe an isolated raindrop.

Thursday brings a front later in the day along with scattered showers and a thunderstorm. Hang in there as a really nice Good Friday and Easter Weekend is racing our way.

Look for morning 60s, afternoon 70s along with sunshine and low humidity. 

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us