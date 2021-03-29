Hot Start to Work Week in South Florida Before Cold Front Arrives

Much like last week, South Florida will be feeling the heat Monday - but those looking for relief from the high temperatures may just have to wait a few days.

The warm and humid pattern continues Monday with morning mid-70s turning into steamy mid-80s late in the day. Feels like temperatures will eclipse 90. winds are on the light side, so if you are off for spring break, the water is calling your name.

We stay locked into this warm and humid pattern through Wednesday with more morning 70s and afternoon 80s as well as maybe an isolated raindrop.

Thursday brings a front later in the day along with scattered showers and a thunderstorm. Hang in there as a really nice Good Friday and Easter Weekend is racing our way.

Look for morning 60s, afternoon 70s along with sunshine and low humidity.