Hot, Stormy Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Easter Weekend

South Florida will be dodging raindrops and trying to beat the heat to end the work week, but some relief could arrive just in time for the Easter holiday.

We will see showers and storms on the increase for your Good Friday, with easily half of us getting wet. We aren't forecasting severe weather, but be on the lookout for localized flooding and frequent lightning with these storms.

Highs will push into the mid-80s with feels like temperatures well into the 90s.

The rain kicks out for Easter Weekend, but it will remain very warm and humid. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with afternoon numbers into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity remains sky high.

Rain returns for Monday, followed by a cold front Tuesday. The middle of the week will bring a noticeable drop in humidity.