Hot, Stormy Start to Work Week in South Florida Before Latest Front's Arrival

A front will barely push through Wednesday into Thursday but it will give us a little humidity relief and a decent drop in temperatures

After quite the hot weekend across South Florida, residents and visitors won't get much relief to start the work week - but some could be on its way in the coming days.

We continue to be stuck in this warm and humid pattern Monday with scattered afternoon storms on the docket. Highs are expected to hit 90 degrees this afternoon with feels like temperatures well into the mid to upper 90s.

The next few days look very similar. A front will barely push through Wednesday into Thursday but it will give us a little humidity relief and a decent drop in temperatures.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Thursday and Friday with a mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

We should see a dry stretch Thursday right through Sunday. 

