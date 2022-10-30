Hot Sunday Across South Florida With Low Rain Chances in Time for Halloween

South Florida will not be dealing with many tricks or treats in time for Halloween when it comes to the weather forecast.

Sunday morning, there are a few showers peppered around The Keys. Temps are sitting in the mid to upper 70s for the morning. There could be a few showers south throughout the morning.

In the afternoon, a chance for rain remains but the chances are low. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s. It’ll be a warm afternoon with a breeze.

Halloween features a hot afternoon with highs reaching into the upper 80s. There could be an isolated shower in the morning along the coast. For the afternoon and evening, showers remain farther west and widely isolated.

There are a few disturbances to watch in the tropics. A low near Bermuda is not looking likely with development. The other area in the Caribbean, there is a 60 percent chance for development within the next two days and a 70 percent chance for a low to develop within the next 5 days. But for now, there are no direct impacts to South Florida in the immediate forecast.