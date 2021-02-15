first alert weather

Hot Temperatures Across South Florida on Monday Before Next Cold Fronts Arrive

Rain chances pick up Tuesday as a front moves into and stalls across South Florida

NBC Universal, Inc.

It may not feel like it on Monday across South Florida, but you may actually need that sweater by the time next weekend rolls around.

The warmth and humidity continue early Monday morning with temperatures well into the low to mid-70s. Both Miami and Fort Lauderdale set records for their highest morning low on this date with Key West tying their record.

Local

News You Should Know 44 mins ago

6 Things to Know: MSD Tragedy Remembered 3 Years Later, More Vaccine Options for Florida's Seniors

Florida 2 hours ago

Explosion Destroys 5 Garbage Trucks in Florida Panhandle

Monday afternoon will see highs in the mid-80s with feels like temperatures eclipsing 90! 

Rain chances pick up Tuesday as a front moves into and stalls across South Florida. Rain chances rise to 50% with highs still pushing the mid-80s.

That very front will dissipate as south winds work back into the area Wednesday. Rain chances will be low on Wednesday and practically zero on Thursday. Guess what? Highs will yet again top out in the 80s.

A brand new front will make its approach this weekend and this one will finally push through and give us a much needed break from the humidity and mid-80s. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us