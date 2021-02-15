Hot Temperatures Across South Florida on Monday Before Next Cold Fronts Arrive

It may not feel like it on Monday across South Florida, but you may actually need that sweater by the time next weekend rolls around.

The warmth and humidity continue early Monday morning with temperatures well into the low to mid-70s. Both Miami and Fort Lauderdale set records for their highest morning low on this date with Key West tying their record.

Monday afternoon will see highs in the mid-80s with feels like temperatures eclipsing 90!

Rain chances pick up Tuesday as a front moves into and stalls across South Florida. Rain chances rise to 50% with highs still pushing the mid-80s.

That very front will dissipate as south winds work back into the area Wednesday. Rain chances will be low on Wednesday and practically zero on Thursday. Guess what? Highs will yet again top out in the 80s.

A brand new front will make its approach this weekend and this one will finally push through and give us a much needed break from the humidity and mid-80s.