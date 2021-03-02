Hot Temperatures Across South Florida Tuesday Before Front Brings Needed Relief

It may be hard to believe it Tuesday with temperatures reaching near record levels across South Florida, but relief is likely in the coming days with the arrival of our latest front in the area.

The area will have another warm day on tap with highs expected to hit the mid-80s. Feels like temperatures may exceed 90, so you may want to slow it down.

Winds are lighter though, which has allowed the rip current risk to drop to low levels. The beach is in play with nothing more than an isolated shower expected.

We have a similar day on tap Wednesday, but a front arriving in the early evening hours will deliver a pleasant change for the end of the week. Look for morning temperatures to dip into the 60s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We warm a bit into the weekend and usher in some scattered rain.