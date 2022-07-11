Hot Temperatures to Start Work Week in South Florida Before Storms Return

South Florida will be starting the work week quite hot with temperatures rising before storm chances also begin to rise as the week goes on.

Winds continue to roll in from the south-southwest and that means some serious heat for us again. Highs will touch the low to mid-90s for the start to the week with feels like numbers well above 100.

A few storms could pop later this morning and into the afternoon. Best chances will be inland and north.

Speaking of winds, they start shifting to the southeast Tuesday and into Wednesday and that will knock our highs down just a touch with the mercury edging just above 90. Rain chances remain low (30%) with the best chances early each day.

Winds remain out of the southeast late week and into the weekend, but additional instability will raise our rain chances to easily 50%. Highs will come in around 90.