Hot Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Possible Record Breaking Temps Next Week

South Florida is feeling more like the middle of summer than the end of February this week with temperatures possibly reaching record levels next week.

It's warm out there and we don't see any cold fronts anytime soon. We have a little more of a beach breeze early Thursday versus early Wednesday and the temps are responding. Gone are the morning 60s as pretty much all of South Florida is starting off the day in the 70s.

Typical morning temperatures this time of the year come in around 64. Afternoon temperatures will be warm again too with widespread mid-80s in the cards. While not quite record heat, this is well above average. Typical highs for early February come in around 79.

Look for more of the same right into the weekend with low rain chances too. Winds switch to the southwest and we will be right back to record breaking upper-80s to near 90 degrees early next week.