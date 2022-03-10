Hot Thursday Across South Florida Ahead of Weekend Front Bringing Cooler Temps

Parts of South Florida will be feeling serious heat Thursday, but the warm temperatures could be a thing of the past by the second part of the weekend.

It doesn't feel like early March with temperatures running well above average. Look for morning mid-70s to turn into afternoon mid-80s. When you factor in the humidity, it'll feel like 90+.

You may notice a few spotty showers too, especially the first half of the day - but it shouldn't be a big impact. If you are looking for that cool spot, the winds are a touch lighter, making for a better beach day.

It won't be perfect out there as we are still dealing with a moderate risk of rip currents and small craft should still use caution. Look for this pattern to continue for the rest of the week.

The weekend will offer some changes. A front will arrive Saturday afternoon and you will really feel it on Sunday. We could legitimately see morning 50s with pleasant afternoon 70s. It'll be slightly warmer Monday but still really pleasant outside.

