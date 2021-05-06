Hot Thursday Across South Florida Before Front Brings Afternoon Storms

If you've been waiting for some relief from the recent heat across South Florida, the latest front arriving across the area will bring the latest round of afternoon storms.

Thursday started off rain free, warm and humid with numbers in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon temperatures will be downright hot with low 90s expected, but it's the humidity that'll get you. Feels like temperatures could very well exceed 100.

Rain chances will pick up this afternoon too with scattered thunderstorms expected after lunch. With any thunderstorm, you have to look out for heavy rain and lightning but gusty winds and small hail could accompany a few of these as well. It's the perfect day to download the NBC 6 app.

Our front will push through on Friday, but rain chances will still hang around the 30% mark. The bigger story will be the slight drop in temperatures and humidity this weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s with only a 10-20% chance of rain.

We warm back to about 90 as winds switch back to the south next week with just spotty rain chances.