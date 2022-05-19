Hot Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

Just when you thought South Florida was going to catch a break from the wet weather, showers and storms could be making a return just in time for the weekend.

High pressure will bring the heat for your Thursday as highs hit the low 90s. Humidity is sky high as well so expect feels-like temperatures to push above 100.

Light winds will make the beach a perfect spot to cool down as rip currents will be a non issue.

Look for a surge in rain chances Friday with easily half of us seeing rain. The rain kicks out pretty quickly this weekend and you'll notice a little more of a beach breeze to boot.

Rain chances will come in around 20-30% with highs in the upper 80s.