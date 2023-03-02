Hot Thursday Across South Florida With Temperatures Soaring Higher by Weekend

South Florida is feeling the heat to start the month of March with temperatures soaring even higher just in time for the weekend.

All it takes is a slight wind coming in from the ocean and your morning temperatures go up. We are seeing exactly that early Thursday as some spots are ten degrees warmer versus Wednesday morning.

Look for morning 60s and 70s to once again push into the mid-80s by the afternoon with no rain in the forecast.

Winds pick up out of the south and then southwest late this week and early this weekend. This will push afternoon numbers closer to 90 on Saturday. Guess what? Still no rain in the forecast. We will see a front, however. This front will not be fierce as temperatures are only expected to drop a few degrees by early next week.