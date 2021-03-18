Hot Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Weekend Cooldown

South Florida will be aiming to beat the heat on Thursday, but relief could be in sight by the time the weekend arrives.

It may feel like Groundhog Day as we are once again dealing with a breezy and warm Thursday with highs pushing into the mid-80s. The breeze is triggering a small craft advisory and a moderate risk of rip currents.

Changes are brewing with a front arriving Friday afternoon, triggering a few showers and a storm. The front looks to arrive just late enough in the day to allow mid-80s once again.

The weekend will be really nice. You'll notice the lower humidity along with highs struggling to hit 80 degrees. Morning temperatures may hit the 50s in a few spots early Saturday.