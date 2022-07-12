Hot Tuesday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida will be feeling quite warm Tuesday with hot temperatures across the area, but some wet weather could be making a return in the coming days.

Another hot and humid Tuesday is in the forecast after a few morning showers. Highs will top out in the low 90s, just a touch cooler than Monday's 94 degrees.

Feels like temperatures will be above 100 again as well. You will notice a touch of a beach breeze by the afternoon.

Rain chances pick up for the balance of the week and weekend with the weekend looking the most unsettled. Highs will drift a little closer to average, coming in around 90 degrees.