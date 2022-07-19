Hot Tuesday Across South Florida During Drier Work Week

South Florida will be feeling the heat with little rain relief to cool things down over the course of the work week.

We continue to stay locked into this warm and humid pattern with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures above 100. Rain chances stay quite low, around 10%.

Look for more of the same through Thursday.

Instability goes up this weekend and so do the rain chances. roughly 50% of us will see rain this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The tropics remain quiet.