Hot Tuesday Across South Florida With Higher Temps Sticking Around

It's still March across South Florida, but temperatures Tuesday and for most of the work week will have many feeling like it's the middle of summer - but relief could be coming by next weekend.

Look for the morning mid-70s and afternoon mid-80s to continue through Thursday. Too hot for you? Well, you will see some breeze, especially closer to the coast.

If boating, beaching or a little pool time is in you future, then this weather is actually just what the doctor ordered. Those of you looking for something a little cooler and less humid will get your way later this week.

A front will spread a few showers and even a storm our way on Thursday with really nice and comfortable air to filter in behind it.

Look for lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s starting Friday and continuing right through the weekend.