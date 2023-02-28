Hot Tuesday Across South Florida With Temperatures Rising Throughout Work Week

South Florida will be quite warm to end the month of February with little relief in sight for the new month that starts Wednesday.

Enjoy your Tuesday morning as widespread 60s have taken over. Those fresh temperatures will fade quickly as upper 80s slide across Miami-Dade and Broward during the afternoon. The current record for Miami sits at 89 degrees and 90 degrees for Fort Lauderdale.

High temperatures would have to hit 85 in Key West to tie the current record there. This looks unlikely as the forecast is calling for about 82.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A beach breeze will knock temperatures back a bit Wednesday and Thursday before ramping back up Friday and Saturday. An actual front pushes in later on Sunday and we may struggle to get out of the 70s on Monday.