Hot Tuesday Across South Florida With Temps Soaring Throughout Work Week

If you like temperatures that are higher than average, South Florida is the place for you this week with the numbers rising each day of the work week.

We are locked into a very warm and fairly humid pattern for the entire week. We do get some relief each morning with inland spots dipping into the mid to upper 60s, while coastal locales stay stuck in the mid-70s.

Each afternoon will soar into the mid-80s with the hottest day coming Friday. Near record heat is possible every day this week.

A weak cold front will dip into the region this weekend and we will see a slight dip in the numbers. Look for morning temps in the mid-60s with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Scattered showers will linger through Monday.