Hot Weather Continues Across South Florida Before Arrival of Next ‘Cold' Front

South Florida will not feel like the middle of November for the first part of this work week, but the area will see a drop in temperatures in the coming days with the arrival of the next cold front moving through the area.

We have a very weak front moving through early Monday, so don't look for a big drop in temperatures and humidity. With that said, we will be a little cooler than the record high of 88 degrees in Miami Sunday. Rain chances will be very low.

We stay locked into the mid-80s again Tuesday and Wednesday, with some humidity, as winds turn back to the southeast. Rain chances remain low.

Our next weak front, albeit a little stronger than the first, pushes through Wednesday evening. Lows may dip under 70 degrees for some of us early Thursday with highs in the low 80s late week and weekend. We may see a few showers as well. On the order of about 20-30 degrees.