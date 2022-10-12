Hot Wednesday Across South Florida Before Cooler Weather Arrives to End Work Week

South Florida will have one more day of hot temperatures and plenty of humidity before some welcomed relief arrives across the area.

We are once again looking at morning upper 70s and low 80s followed by upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday afternoon. The humidity is sky high, which will pump in "feels like" numbers close to or even above 100.

Rain chances remain low, on the order of about 20 percent.

A front marches into our area Thursday into early Friday, bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will clearly be the most unsettled day this week. We may see a few lingering showers into Friday.

The weekend looks about as good as it gets. Morning numbers could touch the upper 60s inland from the coast with widespread mid-80s for highs. You'll notice the lower humidity and pleasant breeze too.