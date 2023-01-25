Hot Wednesday Across South Florida Before Next Front Brings Major Drops in Temps

Parts of South Florida could see some record numbers when it comes to the hot temperatures Wednesday, but a major cooldown could be on its way in the coming days.

Wednesday morning a few isolated sprinkles have been around as the humidity is climbing back up. Lows have been around 70 degrees to start the day. This afternoon, we’ll have breezy conditions and mostly clear skies. Highs reach for the mid-80s – Miami is likely to break the record of 84 degrees today.

Tonight, we remain rain free with mostly clear skies. Windy conditions will lighten up just a bit overnight.

Thursday, scattered showers are expected midday as the cold front passes. Highs are expected to be near 80 before the wind turns out of the north and cooler air comes in during the evening and overnight hours.

Friday morning, lows start in the upper 50s to low 60s and we’ll stay in the mid-70s. This will be expected again Saturday with more breezy conditions.

By Sunday, we start warming up and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out with the sea breeze.

Next week we level back out in a steady pattern of lows near 70 and highs near 80 degrees.