Hot Wednesday Across South Florida Before Rain Returns During Holiday Weekend

Just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, South Florida could be in store for some wet weather.

Warm, breezy and mostly rain free sums up our weather over the next couple of days. Look for morning upper 70s and afternoon upper 80s.

Rip currents are still a problem and will likely continue to be this week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Winds will relax a bit and turn more southerly this weekend. This will allow for more scattered showers and storms to roll in.

Easily half of us will get wet each day this weekend and into Memorial Day. It'll be warmer too with highs near 90.