Hot Wednesday Across South Florida Before Relief Arrives This Weekend

South Florida will be feeling the heat to end the work week before finally getting some relief in the form of a drop in temperatures this weekend.

What a warm start to your Wednesday. Temperatures are already in the mid to upper 70s with high humidity. Afternoon numbers will top out in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures well into the 90s.

There will be a breeze to take the edge off, but that same breeze will make things a little tricky at the beaches and out on the water. Look for a moderate rip current risk and a moderate chop on the bay.

Seas will occasionally hit five feet. Small craft should use caution. We expect even warmer numbers on Friday as our winds shift to the southwest. We are currently forecasting highs around 90, but we could top out even warmer than that. A few storms may pop up during the second half of the day.

A front pushes through on Friday and you won't believe the weekend in its wake. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s and Sunday morning may bring a few 50s to the area. Take advantage of the cool down - we may not see another like this until the fall.