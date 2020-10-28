Hot Wednesday in South Florida With Feels Like Temps Near Triple Digits

South Florida may feel more like the middle of summer than the last week of October on Wednesday and could stay that way for the rest of the week.

We may not be seeing 'over the top' rain storms this week, but it sure is warm and humid. Morning temperature were in the 80s for many once again with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Feels like temperatures could approach 100, but at least there is a subtle beach breeze again. Thursday looks like a carbon copy of Wednesday.

The area will likely be even warmer still on Friday with a few more storms too as a front nears South Florida. Highs will top out around 90 with feels like temperatures above 100.

Look for a slightly cooler, slightly less humid weekend. A few showers and storms and a gusty breeze will settle in too.