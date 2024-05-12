Hottest day since 2009. Find out which South Florida city broke the record after 15 years

Saturday was a really hot day, so much so it is officially the hottest day since June 22nd, 2009.

To put this into perspective, typical highs this time of the year are around 86° for Miami and yesterday a record 98° was recorded in Fort Lauderdale.

Thursday had been the hottest day of 2024 before Saturday, with a record-tying 94° in Miami and a record-tying 95° in Fort Lauderdale.

Saturday was partly cloudy, hot and humid with a record-tying high of 98° and feels-like temps around 105°. Miami’s high of 94° on Saturday for the second day in a row made it again the hottest since October.

Temperatures are expected to heat up in South Florida again Sunday and with the Fort Lauderdale Air Show and Mother's Day festivities happening it is important to stay safe and stay cool.

Sunday will be "slightly" cooler and less humid with a high of 92° and feels-like temps 95-100°, but there should be lots of sun for Mother’s Day with only a 10% rain chance, at most.

Warm and muggy conditions continue, but the humidity isn’t quite as oppressive as the last few days.

The beach is a great place to escape the heat, with the rip current risk on the low side. For boaters, it’s not quite as perfect as the breeze is going to give us a moderate chop on Biscayne Bay. Small crafts are urged to use caution.